Any dream will do... Orpington youngster overcomes bullies to go viral singing alongside Donny Osmond

More than 600,000 people have watched Matthew English on stage

An inspiring youngster who has overcome a hearing disability has achieved internet success after performing alongside Donny Osmond.

Hundreds of thousands of people have watched Matthew English, from Chelsfield near Orpington perform live on stage in Brighton.

The 11-year-old has microtia atresia, meaning he was born with no ear or ear canal and suffers from hearing loss.

But that hasn’t held him back - since 2012 the keen footballer has raised more than £6,000 for The Hearing Fund UK - a charity which granted him one to one music tuition.

Since then he has learnt to play the violin and grown in confidence after bullies targeted him due to his appearance.

Then, last month, Donny Osmond himself invited the Matthew on stage to sing with him at the Brighton Centre.

Inspired by the first song he could play on violin, the youngster chose to sing Any Dream Will Do from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat - and even got to wear the iconic dreamcoat on stage.

The 59-year-old singer later posted the performance on his Facebook page, adding: “It was one of the coolest moments ever when 11-year-old Matthew English joined me on stage to sing “Any Dream Will Do.”

“He’s been singing it ever since he was about 5 and plays the violin to it as well.

“He reminds me of my grandson Dylan, this was pretty special.”

Since then the video has been viewed more 600,000 times.