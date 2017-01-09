Search

Advanced search

All London Underground lines hit and many stations closed by strike action

09:02 09 January 2017

Alan Jones

Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Millions of London Underground passengers are facing being unable to get to work as a strike by station staff crippled services.

Comment

Tube stations across the capital were closed by the 24-hour walkout over jobs and ticket office closures.

Transport for London (TfL) advised passengers there will be a severely reduced service across the Tube network all day on Monday.

National Rail services will not be affected by the strike but there will be no Underground services from key interchange stations such as Victoria, King’s Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge.

Piccadilly line services will run between Hammersmith and Heathrow Terminals 1, 2 and 3, but there will be no service to Terminals 4 or 5.

There will be no service at all on the Victoria or Waterloo and City lines, and all other lines will be severely affected, with limited services in outer London.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) walked out at 6pm on Sunday and mounted picket lines on Monday morning.

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan criticised the industrial action and called on the unions to return to the negotiating table.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “Our members are out in force across London Underground this morning in the fight for jobs and safety.

“The strike action is being solidly supported on every line, at every station and on picket lines right across the Tube network.

“This action has been forced on us by savage cuts to jobs that have reduced London Underground to an under-staffed death trap at a time of heightened security and safety alert.

“RMT members will not stand idly by while they see day in and day out the safety regime on the Tube being slashed to ribbons. Even senior Tube bosses have admitted that we are absolutely correct in our assessment of the risks that are being taken as the impact of the 900 station job cuts hits home.

“The solution is in the hands of the Mayor and his officials. They need to come up with serious and urgent plans designed to address the core issues at the heart of this dispute and a schedule for staffing back up on the stations to a level our reps believe is safe and sustainable. RMT remains available for further talks around that programme of action.”

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes joined union members on picket lines.

Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer for London Underground, said: “There is no need to strike. We had always intended to review staffing levels and have had constructive discussions with the unions.

“We agree that we need more staff in our stations and have already started to recruit 200 extra staff and that is likely to increase further as we work through the other areas that need to be addressed.

“Taking into account existing vacancies and natural turnover this means that over 600 staff will be recruited for stations this year. There will also be increased opportunities for promotion.”

Keywords: Sadiq Khan Mick Cash Victoria London

Latest news

Prison librarian jailed for trying to buy gun on dark web

Yesterday, 16:43 Emily Pennink
Undated National Crime Agency handout photo of Dwain Osborne, a prison librarian who has been jailed for seven-and-a half years for trying to buy a gun and bullets on the dark web.

The Penge resident was arrested last year

Weather warning: ‘Thundersnow’ could hit this week as temperatures plummet

Yesterday, 16:42 Emily King
There could be thick frost and fog

Frost is expected every night

Mayor of London faces calls for action after 2017 air pollution limit breached in five days

Yesterday, 13:41 Simon Allin
Air pollution

Air pollution contributes to almost 10,000 premature deaths a year in London

Former Sydenham resident Rolf Harris watches on video link as jurors are selected for trial

Yesterday, 13:31 Jemma Crew
Rolf Harris

Mr Harris is accused of indecently assaulting young girls over a period of more than 30 years

Four fire engines battle blaze at West Wickham supermarket

Yesterday, 13:17 Simon Allin
Fire engine

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning

Residents praise work to remove rat-infested Orpington rubbish pile

Yesterday, 12:11 Simon Allin
The Waste4fuel waste site in Orpington.

The former Waste4Fuel site has blighted residents’ lives for years

Most read

Four fire engines battle blaze at West Wickham supermarket

Fire engine

Prison librarian jailed for trying to buy gun on dark web

Undated National Crime Agency handout photo of Dwain Osborne, a prison librarian who has been jailed for seven-and-a half years for trying to buy a gun and bullets on the dark web.

Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust created in Kent reveals ex-wife Angie

David Bowie at Haddon Hall, September 1969. © DAVID BEBBINGTON / RETNAUK

Southern passengers urged to travel only if vital during drivers’ strikes

Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder