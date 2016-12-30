Search

A Christmas message from the Mayor of Bromley

00:10 01 January 2017

The Mayor of Bromley

The Mayor of Bromley

Paul Clapp

Councillor Ian Payne reflects on 2016 and looks forward to 2017

It is sometimes too easy to dwell on what needs to be improved, but as I reflect on the past year, I am immensely proud of what has been achieved.

These achievements include the Orpington Cinema and Hotel, the wonderful Restaurant Terrace in Bromley Town centre, with the Bromley South development, St Mark’s Square, moving forward, which will include a nine-screen cinema and hotel, with restaurants and 200 homes. Improvements in Penge and Beckenham are also planned for 2017.

Also, with our children and young people we have seen very good exam results this year as well as meeting the growing demands for school places in the Borough.

The early years of life are important and we have placed ‘ambitious for all our children’ at the heart of our newly relaunched Building a Better Bromley priorities as we work, with key partners, to deliver our commitment to improve services for the children and young people of Bromley.

I was delighted to be present at the opening of Bromley Historic Collection’s new exhibition space at the Central Library in Bromley. If you have not yet visited the Bromley Historic Collection, which reveals Bromley’s fascinating history, it is worth a visit the next time you are in Bromley.

In this Olympic year, when our Dina Asher-Smith was awarded a bronze medal and became European champion, I am also pleased to note that the borough won the All London Youth games for the first time in nine years, thanks to our partnership organisations in supporting us.

We also remembered and celebrated the life of a past resident of the borough, David Bowie, who we lost this year, and there is work being undertaken to honour his memory and legacy. If you want to support this, please do go to www.bromley.gov.uk/bowiebandstand.

Finally, we had our Beckenham Runner Up on the Great British Bake Off, Jane Beedle and our own Bromley X Factor winner Matt Terry, all putting Bromley on the National Map and showcasing some of our borough’s talent.

As the Mayor and first citizen of the London Borough of Bromley I would like to wish all residents a very happy Christmas and a peaceful 2017.

This is the time of year where families come together and there is fun and laughter, as I reflect on that I consider the first Christmas about a baby, shepherds, wise men and my response.

In my Christmas card that I have sent out from my office, it has a verse and I offer this to you all this Christmas time:

May you have the Gift of Faith, The Blessing of Hope, and the Peace of His Love,

This Christmas & throughout 2017.

Mayor of Bromley Ian Payne

Keywords: David Bowie Matt Terry Jane Beedle Ian Payne Borough Bromley Ian Payne London

A Christmas message from the Mayor of Bromley

00:10 Simon Allin
The Mayor of Bromley

Councillor Ian Payne reflects on 2016 and looks forward to 2017

