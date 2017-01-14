Search

Why locations, whether in La La Land or Taboo, mean everything to good fiction

15:45 16 January 2017

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land

Can digital productions ever match up?

Programme Name: Taboo - TX: n/a - Episode: Taboo - Generic (No. Generic) - Picture Shows: James Delaney (TOM HARDY)

It can be hard to top the sun-kissed streets of California, but in the world of fiction, where everything you see is there for a reason, sometimes the idyllic heat just isn’t what you’re after.

Tinseltown was perfect for hotly-tipped La La Land, the city is, after all, the very focus of the film.

But each world of fiction has its own demands.

A land of forever summer, La La Land is a glamorous, romantic musical that looks back fondly on the Golden Age of cinema while poking fun at what came after.

Danson House appeared on BBC One's Taboo on SaturdayDanson House appeared on BBC One's Taboo on Saturday

But to tell a story of greed, death and revenge, the streets of London, and our very own Danson House in Bexley, were the perfect fit.

Neither film nor TV series could pick just any location in their respective cities, just like 1979’s Alien couldn’t take place on just any space ship, instead it had to take place on one that instilled a horror and sense of claustrophobia entirely separate from the creature itself.

In the same way, the various sets for this new drama offer an insight into both ends of Regency era society, neither of which have quite the same charm as the streets of LA.

Despite their differences, both productions show the true power of the world around us, compared to that of digital creations which are taking preference more and more in the worlds of on-screen fiction.

