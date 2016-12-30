Search

Look on the bright side as we prepare for 2017

13:15 29 December 2016

Don't let 2016 dim your hopes for a brighter tomorrow

yanikap

Amid the upheavals are plenty of smaller changes that are improving our lives

Comment

As 2016 draws to a close, it seems fair to say it has been one of the most eventful years that I can remember.

The Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump have created huge uncertainties, and no-one knows quite how things will pan out.

Meanwhile, the war in Syria claimed thousands of lives and created a massive refugee crisis.

And icons such as David Bowie, Prince, George Michael and Leonard Cohen, who enriched the lives of millions, sadly passed away.

You could be forgiven for thinking it has all been doom and gloom.

But it is worth bearing in mind some of the good things that have happened – which didn’t always make headlines.

Rapid scientific advances continued – a quadriplegic man was given a brain implant that enabled him to play the guitar.

New treatments for cancer and multiple sclerosis were developed, giving hope to millions.

Across the globe, renewable energy usage grew at its fastest rate yet.

And who can forget Team GB’s massive medal haul at the Rio Olympics – our best since 1908?

It is worth remembering that there are plenty of gradual changes taking place to make our lives longer and better.

With that thought, I wish you a happy, healthy and prosperous 2017.

