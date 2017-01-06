Search

Advanced search

Latest News

Prison librarian jailed for trying to buy gun on dark web

16:43 Emily Pennink
Undated National Crime Agency handout photo of Dwain Osborne, a prison librarian who has been jailed for seven-and-a half years for trying to buy a gun and bullets on the dark web.

The Penge resident was arrested last year

Weather warning: ‘Thundersnow’ could hit this week as temperatures plummet

16:42 Emily King
There could be thick frost and fog

Frost is expected every night

Mayor of London faces calls for action after 2017 air pollution limit breached in five days

13:41 Simon Allin
Air pollution

Air pollution contributes to almost 10,000 premature deaths a year in London

Former Sydenham resident Rolf Harris watches on video link as jurors are selected for trial

13:31 Jemma Crew
Rolf Harris

Mr Harris is accused of indecently assaulting young girls over a period of more than 30 years

Four fire engines battle blaze at West Wickham supermarket

13:17 Simon Allin
Fire engine

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning

Residents praise work to remove rat-infested Orpington rubbish pile

12:11 Simon Allin
The Waste4fuel waste site in Orpington.

The former Waste4Fuel site has blighted residents’ lives for years

Met Police asked if they want to carry guns and tasers

09:41 Hayden Smith
Thousands of police officers will be asked if they want to be routinely armed in a major survey launched on Monday. Photo: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire

Thousands of police officers will be asked if they want to be routinely armed in a major survey launched today (Monday, January 9).

Southern passengers urged to travel only if vital during drivers’ strikes

09:12 Alan Jones
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Southern Railway passengers are being reminded to travel only if it is essential during a series of strikes this week by drivers.

All London Underground lines hit and many stations closed by strike action

09:02 Alan Jones
Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Millions of London Underground passengers are facing being unable to get to work as a strike by station staff crippled services.

Future of Bowie Bandstand hangs in the balance as fans mourn icon on what would have been his 70th birthday

Yesterday, 06:00 Luke May
DAVID BOWIE AT BECKENHAM ARTS LAB FREE CONCERT, AUGUST 1969.

Tuesday marks the anniversary of the iconic artist’s death

Man stabbed repeatedly in Biggin Hill as he headed home from Christmas Party

Friday, January 6, 2017 Simon Allin
Norheads Lane

Can you help with the investigations?

Woman who attacked ‘sugar daddy’ pensioner faces jail

Friday, January 6, 2017 Emily Pennink
Old Bailey scales of justice

The incident happened in July last year

Documentary reveals David Bowie was told cancer was terminal just three months before his death

Friday, January 6, 2017 Chris Britcher
David Bowie. Pic: PA

First anniversary of the singer’s death will be on Tuesday, January 10

Suburban rail fare freeze promised as Mayor of London makes fresh bid for control

Friday, January 6, 2017 Simon Allin
London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Fare increase “the final straw” for commuters, says Sadiq Khan

Sydenham man given suspended sentence for his role in Class A drug-dealing

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Simon Allin
Ashley Henry

Around £3,500-worth of drugs were recovered during an investigation

Entertainment

Gravesend celebrate Chinese new year with lion parade through town

15:31 Emily King
Dancers from last year's celebrations

There will also be Chinese martial arts, singing, dancing and music at The Woodville Theatre

Gravesham

INTERVIEW: Zippo’s Cirque Berserk’s resident clown, Tweedy, says theatre version of the show will be ‘fascinatingly terrifying’

13:20 Emily King
Acrobat

The show is coming to Bromley for the first time next week

INTERVIEW: Theatre star Emma Hatton speaks to KoS about taking on her biggest role yet as Eva Perón

13:09 Emily King
Emma Hatton

The show will make its debut in Bromley this week, and then make its way to Dartford in the summer

Bill Kenwright

Romantic opera La Bohéme is coming to Dartford

Friday, January 6, 2017 Emily King
La Bohéme

The opera is sung in Italian but with English subtitles

Stage adaptation of David Walliams’ The First Hippo on the Moon is coming to Dartford and Gravesend

Friday, January 6, 2017 Emily King
The First Hippo on the Moon was originally a book by David Walliams

Mr Walliams has taken the literary world by storm and his brilliantly funny stories

David Walliams

Bowie Experience set to recreate icon’s stage presence in Tunbridge Wells

Friday, January 6, 2017 Emily King
Ziggy dress up

Complete with authentic costumes and iconic stage set projections, the show has been invited to perform at festivals and theatres all over the world

David Bowie

The Beatles tribute act are performing in Chatham

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Emily King
concert

The band is formed from the original cast of London’s West End hit show Beatlemania

London

Comedians Reginald D Hunter has announced a string of Kent tour dates

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Emily King
Reginald D Hunter

He’s a regular on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, and Never Mind The Buzzcocks

Ireland

Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown brings 40th anniversary tour to Margate and Bromley

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Emily King
Roy Chubby Brown

The comedian is best known for his risqué humour and patchwork clown suit

United Kingdom

Amateur production of traditional pantomime Cinderella to take place in Edenbridge

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Emily King
Cinderella

There will be a matinee show on the Saturday (January 28) as well as regular show times

Photographic exhibition about the ‘corporate take-over of the NHS’ is coming to Whitstable

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Emily King
Palm Court - one of Macalpine's pictures

Photographer Marion Macalpine brings togetehr art, photography and ‘a key national issue’

for us all

Save the dates for Canterbury Festival

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Emily King
Opening parade

Last year’s festival saw 65,000 people visit

Canterbury

Most read

Four fire engines battle blaze at West Wickham supermarket

Fire engine

Prison librarian jailed for trying to buy gun on dark web

Undated National Crime Agency handout photo of Dwain Osborne, a prison librarian who has been jailed for seven-and-a half years for trying to buy a gun and bullets on the dark web.

Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust created in Kent reveals ex-wife Angie

David Bowie at Haddon Hall, September 1969. © DAVID BEBBINGTON / RETNAUK

Southern passengers urged to travel only if vital during drivers’ strikes

Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Weather warning: ‘Thundersnow’ could hit this week as temperatures plummet

There could be thick frost and fog

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder