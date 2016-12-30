Search

A Christmas message from the Mayor of Bromley

00:10 Simon Allin
The Mayor of Bromley

Councillor Ian Payne reflects on 2016 and looks forward to 2017

Bromley get ready to face Sutton as their run of form continues

Friday, December 30, 2016 Simon Allin
Hayes Lane, home of Bromley FC

The Ravens could climb to seventh with a win over the south London side

Rail passengers should check before travelling on New Year’s Eve

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Southeastern

Southeastern set to run extra late night and early morning trains

Bromley households leading the way on smart meter uptake

Friday, December 30, 2016 Simon Allin
Smart meters help to cut energy usage and lower fuel bills

The devices help households to monitor their energy usage and cut their bills

Plan you night out say police to New Year’s Eve revellers heading into London

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Last year's New Year's Eve fireworks in Lonon

Beware of road closures and allow plenty of time for travel partygoers are told

Met Office warn of low visibility on roads due to dense fog

Friday, December 30, 2016 Emily King
Driving in fog

A yellow fog warning has been put in place

New Year travellers brace themselves for further strikes

Friday, December 30, 2016 Simon Allin
Southern trains

Industrial action is set to hit Southern passengers

Attempt to smuggle £1.4m worth of cocaine into the UK via Biggin Hill foiled

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Simon Allin
Biggin Hill Airport

A passenger was stopped after arriving on a flight from Breda in the Netherlands

APPEAL: Missing Bromley teen last seen in Anerley

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Simon Allin
Lisa Valencia

Officers are growing inreasingly concerned for her wellbeing

Pressure grows on government to devolve suburban rail routes into London

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Kate Ferguson, Press Association
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Polling reveals the proposal has the backing of the public

Matt Terry misses out on Christmas number one

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Simon Allin
Bromley's Matt Terry. Photo: Syco/Thames/Burmiston/PA Wire

Clean Bandit’s single Rockabye held on to top spot

Met Office warns ‘freezing fog patches’ could cut visibility to less than 100 metres

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Luke May
Driving in fog

A Yellow warning is in place

UPDATE: Missing teenage boy found

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Simon Allin
Malachi McCalla

He was reported missing in the run-up to Christmas

Bromley stores get ready for New Year sales bonanza

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Simon Allin
Tha Glades, Bromley

Traditional stores face increasing pressure from online retailers

UPDATE: Sixth woman arrested in Bromley care home abuse probe

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Simon Allin
Rosecroft residential home on Plaistow Lane

Officers are now dealing with assault allegations involving several victims

Entertainment

Zippos Cirque Berserk is coming to Bromley

Friday, December 30, 2016 Emily King
Acrobat

Award-winning comedian Tweedy will also be joining the troupe

Things to do at Leeds Castle in 2017

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Emily King
Falconry experience

There’s everything from bat walks to murder mystery evenings

Leeds

Award-winning musical Evita coming to Dartford and Bromley has announced its cast

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Emily King
Emma Hatton

Emma Hatton takes on the iconic role of Eva Perón

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Irish singer Rose-Marie will perform in Margate

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Emily King
Rose Marie

She has just finished a tour of America

Ireland

The Little Mermaid set to make a spash in Margate

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Emily King
Little Mermaid

Tom Swift returns as the hilarious Crab Stick with pantomime favourite Ant Payne as his sidekick Crab Paste

INTERVIEW: Alexandra Burke puts the X Factor in Sister Act as lead role Deloris

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Emily King
Alexandra Burke in Sister Act in Dartford

Having finished performing in The Bodyguard, Ms Burke takes on a new role...

Canterbury

I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp’s Chris Ramsey to bring tour to Dartford

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Emily King
Chris Ramsey

The comedian is best known for performances at The Royal Variety Performance, on Celebrity Juice, and Live At The Apollo

BBC

Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr Fox is coming to Dartford

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Emily King
Fantastic Mr Fox on stage

The tour was announced in celebration of Roald Dahl’s centenary year

United Kingdom

Comedian Milton Jones sets sights on Tunbridge Wells and Canterbury for next tour

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Emily King
Milton Jones

He’s a TV regular when it comes to comedy shows

ITV

Hit musical Hairspray to take to Dartford and Canterbury stages

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Emily King
Hairspray cast on stage

Hairspray will feature the iconic music and lyrics by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

United Kingdom

La Cage Aux Folles will be performed on Dartford stage

Tuesday, December 20, 2016 Emily King
Marti Webb La Cage Aux Folles

Marti Webb joins John Partridge and Adrian Zmed as a lead role

BBC

T.Rex tribute band to take to the stage in Tunbridge Wells

Tuesday, December 20, 2016 Emily King
T. Rex tribute

This concert showcases all of the hits and more, with both electric and acoustic performances, recreating the energy and performance of Marc Bolan and T.Rex

